Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.33.

PRBZF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

PRBZF opened at $99.97 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $109.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.69.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

