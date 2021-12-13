Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$148.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

PBH stock opened at C$125.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$131.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.39. The stock has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$99.30 and a 1 year high of C$137.75.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.6337563 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.50%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

