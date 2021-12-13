Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report sales of $3.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.40 billion. Principal Financial Group reported sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $13.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $2,739,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $71.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

