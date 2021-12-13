Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RXDX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after buying an additional 593,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

RXDX stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

