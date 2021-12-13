Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €114.78 ($128.97).

Several research analysts have recently commented on PUM shares. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($115.17) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €119.00 ($133.71) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of PUM opened at €106.50 ($119.66) on Monday. Puma has a 12 month low of €78.72 ($88.45) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($129.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €105.36 and its 200-day moving average is €102.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion and a PE ratio of 48.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

