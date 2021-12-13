Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Equity Residential Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

Equity Residential stock opened at $86.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average is $82.90. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $88.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $50,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 10.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,984,000 after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

