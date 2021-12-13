Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Udemy Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Udemy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were “well above” his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

