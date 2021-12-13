Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a report issued on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $66.00 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $75,952.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.