Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Arhaus Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arhaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Arhaus alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARHS. Barclays initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $11.87 on Monday. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.