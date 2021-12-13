Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Arhaus Inc Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arhaus in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

ARHS opened at $11.87 on Monday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Arhaus

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

