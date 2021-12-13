Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Boosted by Analyst

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.68.

Shares of AVB opened at $244.87 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $154.84 and a twelve month high of $247.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,861,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

