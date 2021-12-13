Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Lowered by Raymond James

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) – Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Evertz Technologies in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter.

Shares of ET opened at C$13.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market cap of C$997.03 million and a P/E ratio of 17.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.10. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of C$12.53 and a 12-month high of C$15.90.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.10, for a total transaction of C$198,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns -45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($642,960). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $249,947.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.30%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.