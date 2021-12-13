Quark Trading Up 686.7% Over Last 7 Days (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $243,602.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 686.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009260 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 276,957,378 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.