R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Cut to $34.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of RCM stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $23.76. 12,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,279. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097 over the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,443 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in R1 RCM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,500 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.