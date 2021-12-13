RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ: RADA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
12/4/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
12/3/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/26/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
11/25/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/11/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. "
Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $476.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.97.
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
