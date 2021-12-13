RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ: RADA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/4/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

12/3/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

11/26/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

11/25/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

11/11/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $476.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.97.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

