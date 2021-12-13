Radius Health, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Radius Health in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Radius Health’s FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.
Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.
Shares of RDUS stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $335.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Radius Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter.
In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 768,171 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $5,507,786.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,578,862 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,528 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Radius Health Company Profile
Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.
Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.