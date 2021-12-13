Radius Health, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Radius Health in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Radius Health’s FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

RDUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $335.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Radius Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 768,171 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $5,507,786.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,578,862 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,528 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

