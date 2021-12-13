Raydium (RAY) Price Down 19.6% This Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $559.11 million and approximately $52.64 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $7.16 or 0.00015263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00055732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.07 or 0.07961338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,851.21 or 0.99890432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00076157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,101,173 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

