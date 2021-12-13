Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

TFI International (NYSE: TFII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/9/2021 – TFI International is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – TFI International is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/2/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$158.00 to C$161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE TFII opened at $108.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.00.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

