Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.07. 1,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 721,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $64,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,436 shares of company stock worth $713,624.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,017,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

