Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.80

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 12532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

RDEIY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.