Redd Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,551.84 or 0.99256778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00033890 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.26 or 0.00793729 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

