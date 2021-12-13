Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 803.33 ($10.65).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.54) to GBX 890 ($11.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.93) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.93) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 689.71 ($9.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 492.40 ($6.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.60 ($9.86). The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 652.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 660.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 18.50 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.45), for a total transaction of £42,794.26 ($56,748.79). Also, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.46) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,340.30).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

