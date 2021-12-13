Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $21.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $648.23. 14,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $610.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $600.18. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.53.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,683 shares of company stock worth $29,922,211 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.