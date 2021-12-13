RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Shares Up 5.1%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 261,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 117,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

