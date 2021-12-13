Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPW. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

