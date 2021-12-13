Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/10/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “
- 12/9/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/4/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/24/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.
- 11/23/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/17/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $3.03 on Monday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $944.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.
