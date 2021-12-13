ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Stock Price Down 1%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 318,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,400,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 111,905 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 64,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

