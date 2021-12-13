Reviewing Computer Services (CSVI) & Its Peers

Computer Services (OTCMKTS: CSVI) is one of 130 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Computer Services to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get Computer Services alerts:

Computer Services pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Computer Services pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 48.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Computer Services has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Services’ peers have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Computer Services and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $291.34 million $55.40 million 27.68 Computer Services Competitors $993.34 million $1.40 million 17.17

Computer Services’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Computer Services. Computer Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Computer Services and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Services Competitors 665 3172 4903 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 39.47%. Given Computer Services’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Computer Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 18.52% 22.51% 14.19% Computer Services Competitors -39.03% -1,612.21% -10.64%

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Its integrated banking solutions include check imaging, cash management, branch and merchant capture, internet and mobile banking, print and mail, and online document delivery services, corporate intranets, secure Web hosting, e-messaging, teller and platform services, ATM and debit card service and support, payments solutions, risk assessment, network management, cloud-based managed services, and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security and fraud prevention. Computer Services was founded by John A. Williams on March 19, 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, KY.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.