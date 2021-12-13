RH (NYSE:RH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $25.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

RH (NYSE:RH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings of $25.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $26.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.50 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.73.

Shares of RH stock opened at $603.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a 12-month low of $411.88 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $663.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in RH by 25.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

