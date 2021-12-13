Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading Down 0.3%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) shares fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.99. 23,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 47,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROOT. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roots in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.25 price target on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.31 million and a P/E ratio of 7.61.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

