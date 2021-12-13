Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.22

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.22 and last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 6375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12.

Royal Vopak Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

