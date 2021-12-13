Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $662.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.30.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 502,009 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 318,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 215,962 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

