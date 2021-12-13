SafeCapital Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $18,336.52 and $111.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00039223 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000711 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

