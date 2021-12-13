Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will report $12.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.73 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $11.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $45.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.04 billion to $45.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $48.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.74 billion to $50.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 76.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sanofi by 47.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sanofi by 43.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $49.07 on Monday. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

