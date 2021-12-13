Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins lowered their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

SAPIF opened at $22.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. Saputo has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

