SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading 0.9% Higher

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. 75 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94.

SBI Holdings, Inc manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance.

