Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 4,487 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.27% of National Instruments worth $14,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Instruments by 31,194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after buying an additional 1,242,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,704,000 after purchasing an additional 831,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 428,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 5,331.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 323,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 317,372 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NATI. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

NATI stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.00. 3,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.01%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

