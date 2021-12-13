Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 101,186 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.97. 8,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,870. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.09.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

