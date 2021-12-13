Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 127,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,877. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.