Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.05% of Paychex worth $20,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after acquiring an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,478,000 after purchasing an additional 189,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,664. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average is $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.