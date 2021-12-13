Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,820. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.73 and a 200-day moving average of $245.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.59 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.