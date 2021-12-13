Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $1.63 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after buying an additional 242,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,438,000 after purchasing an additional 212,368 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $342.55. 26,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,855. The company has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

