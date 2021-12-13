Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $19.15 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Aflac comprises about 1.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.05% of Aflac worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $73,106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 187.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,483 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,567. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

AFL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $58.04.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

