Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 214.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,502 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $499,395,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $153,217,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $29.05. 45,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.30. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.