Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $5.81 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.07% of IPG Photonics worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 164,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after buying an additional 254,905 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.24.

Shares of IPGP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.80. 2,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,734. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

