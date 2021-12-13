Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 484 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.8% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.54. 43,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.