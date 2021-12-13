Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Reduces Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.09% of Amcor worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,166,000 after buying an additional 436,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR remained flat at $$11.60 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 108,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

