Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 818 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Brightworth acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Intuit by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 126,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,490,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $678.10. 11,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,357. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $614.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.69. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.69 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

