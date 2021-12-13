Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 386,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.06% of Kimco Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 84.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 485.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KIM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 59,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,433. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

