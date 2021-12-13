Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) will post $36.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.65 million and the highest is $37.20 million. Schrödinger posted sales of $33.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year sales of $128.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.42 million to $129.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $196.87 million, with estimates ranging from $161.20 million to $216.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Schrödinger stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.53. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Schrödinger by 518.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

